Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $15.14 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.13% of Amdocs worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Amdocs by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amdocs by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX stock opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.65.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOX. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.