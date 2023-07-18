Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $4.41 Million Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 272.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,367 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SDOG opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $56.62.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.