Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $154.85 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $159.12. The company has a market capitalization of $416.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.55.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

