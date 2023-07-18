Money Concepts Capital Corp Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of WMT opened at $154.85 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $159.12. The company has a market capitalization of $416.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.55.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
