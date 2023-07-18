Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $163.84 million and $1.90 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00046120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,076,265,245 coins and its circulating supply is 684,017,706 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

