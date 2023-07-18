Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUFFree Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of MCRUF opened at $3.75 on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

