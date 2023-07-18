Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance
Shares of MCRUF opened at $3.75 on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15.
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
