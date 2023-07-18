Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47. 199,656 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 119,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$99.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.