Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47. 199,656 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 119,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$99.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
