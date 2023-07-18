MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

MV Oil Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

MV Oil Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. 77,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 207.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

