MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
MV Oil Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
MV Oil Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. 77,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $16.41.
MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust
About MV Oil Trust
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MV Oil Trust
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.