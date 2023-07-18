Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Update

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 43,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 398,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myomo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Myomo by 516.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 91,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myomo Stock Performance

Shares of Myomo stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 404,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,416. Myomo has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 69.71% and a negative return on equity of 123.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Myomo will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

