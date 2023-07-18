NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Short Interest Update

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 277,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.8 days.

NagaCorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NGCRF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,036. NagaCorp has a one year low of 0.44 and a one year high of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.77.

About NagaCorp

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, manages and operates a hotel and casino complex in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company operates in two segments, Casino Operations, and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, an integrated hotel and entertainment complex that consists of hotel rooms, gaming tables, and electronic gaming machines, as well as public and premium gaming halls, an all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, food and beverage outlets, entertainment services, and meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces for accommodation of approximately 1,000 delegates.

