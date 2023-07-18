National Bank Financial Trims Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Target Price to C$58.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDPYF. Raymond James cut Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 66,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.