Natixis U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EQOP) Plans $3.48 Dividend

Natixis U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EQOP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 3.4763 per share on Thursday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

Natixis U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

EQOP stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.93. 602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632. Natixis U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natixis U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natixis U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $650,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Natixis U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Natixis U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF by 3,196.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

About Natixis U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF

The Natixis U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF (EQOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF to provide exposure to broad US equity market. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers EQOP was launched on Sep 17, 2020 and is managed by Natixis.

