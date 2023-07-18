Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108.22 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.41). Approximately 181,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 252,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

Netcall Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £172.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,375.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 101.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

About Netcall

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

