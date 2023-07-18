Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. 17,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,211. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

