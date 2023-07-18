Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NURPF opened at C$8.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.57. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$9.52.
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
