New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYMTM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. 5,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,634. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

