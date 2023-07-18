Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $114.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.84. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

