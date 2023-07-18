Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northern Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.70. 3,563,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,621. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.