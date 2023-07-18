NOV (NYSE:NOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

