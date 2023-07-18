Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $161.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.24 and a 200-day moving average of $152.75. The firm has a market cap of $361.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

