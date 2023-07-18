NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Down 2.7%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.66. 4,073,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 26,804,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.51.
NU Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in NU by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 910,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 231,141 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,939,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NU by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
