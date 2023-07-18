Numeraire Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.81 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $82.85 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $13.21 or 0.00044265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,867,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,272,871 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

