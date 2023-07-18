Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.60

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06.

About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

