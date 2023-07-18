Oasis Network Price Up 4.2% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $288.31 million and $10.32 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.89 or 0.06364738 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00046733 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

