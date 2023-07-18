Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in June

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,800 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 899,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Obayashi Stock Performance

OBYCF stock remained flat at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 405. Obayashi has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

