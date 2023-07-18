Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in June

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,800 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 899,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Obayashi Stock Performance
OBYCF stock remained flat at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 405. Obayashi has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.
Obayashi Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Obayashi
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.