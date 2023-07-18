Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

OBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Obsidian Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

TSE OBE opened at C$8.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$681.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.76. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$13.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47.

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 107.79% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The firm had revenue of C$180.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 1.7777778 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

