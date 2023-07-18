Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.0% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $212.34. 354,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.97 and a 200-day moving average of $201.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.