OmniaVerse (OMNIA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $181,164.41

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $181,164.41 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

