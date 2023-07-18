OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
OCX stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.10.
Institutional Trading of OncoCyte
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
