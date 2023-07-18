OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OCX stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

