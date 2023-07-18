ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Declares $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 60.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

ONE Gas stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.00. 546,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,916. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.34.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 99.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

