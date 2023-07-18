Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in June

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the June 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 329.0 days.

Oracle Co. Japan Price Performance

OCLCF remained flat at $75.09 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. Japan has a fifty-two week low of $75.09 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40.

Get Oracle Co. Japan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Oracle Co. Japan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

About Oracle Co. Japan

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.