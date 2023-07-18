Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $119.08. 1,831,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,596,721. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.14. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $323.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.