Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Increased to C$2.15 by Analysts at CIBC

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$1.85 to C$2.15 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 price target on Orezone Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold ( CVE:ORE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$110.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.