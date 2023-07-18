Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Increased to C$2.15 by Analysts at CIBC

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$1.85 to C$2.15 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 price target on Orezone Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 19th.
Orezone Gold Stock Performance
Shares of ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
