Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.69.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OC opened at $134.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $1,088,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Owens Corning by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Owens Corning by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

