PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $88.00 at Citigroup

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PCAR. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.35.

Shares of PCAR traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.90. 1,074,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,015. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $89.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 66.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

