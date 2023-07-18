Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,217 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $103.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,522. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.46.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

