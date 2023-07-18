Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 5,377 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 261.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,536,000 after buying an additional 55,985 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

AAP traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.40. 790,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.78. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAP. TheStreet lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.