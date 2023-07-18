Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $59,634,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 55,282.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 281,386 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,735,000 after purchasing an additional 271,200 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $852,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares in the company, valued at $58,729,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,461. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

