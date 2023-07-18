Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 741,679 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741,679 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.85.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.99. The stock had a trading volume of 156,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,294. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

