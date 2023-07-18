Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,815 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,956,000 after purchasing an additional 949,063 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 567,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.33. 283,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,429. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.74 and a 12-month high of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

