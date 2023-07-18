Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $446.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PH. Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $413.85.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PH opened at $400.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.69. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $235.69 and a 12-month high of $402.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

