Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Up 42.0% in June

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Partners Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Partners Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 49.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 178.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partners Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PTRS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Partners Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter.

Partners Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers business and personal checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

Further Reading

