PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Update

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PARTS iD Trading Down 6.0 %

ID traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 88,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,233. PARTS iD has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.42.

Get PARTS iD alerts:

PARTS iD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports comprising ATVs, snowmobile and personal watercraft, RVs/campers, boats, recreation including outdoor sports and camping gears, and tools.

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.