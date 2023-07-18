PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Update

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
PARTS iD Trading Down 6.0 %
ID traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 88,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,233. PARTS iD has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.42.
PARTS iD Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PARTS iD
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.