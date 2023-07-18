Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,100 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 300,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Passage Bio

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 617,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $518,600.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,458,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 28.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 128.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Price Performance

Shares of PASG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. 95,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,457. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Articles

