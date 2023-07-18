Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.05. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

Insider Activity

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

In related news, CFO Walter Rusnak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $51,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,892.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $112,223 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Featured Stories

