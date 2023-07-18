Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Patriot Gold Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Patriot Gold stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 8,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,140. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Patriot Gold has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
