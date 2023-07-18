Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Patriot Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Patriot Gold stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 8,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,140. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Patriot Gold has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Get Patriot Gold alerts:

Patriot Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of various unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Moss Mine project located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.