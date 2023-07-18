PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 2.5%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.92 and last traded at $77.14. 1,070,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,193,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

The stock has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. On average, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in PDD by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PDD by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,874,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,880,000 after purchasing an additional 917,764 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in PDD by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 730,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,589,000 after purchasing an additional 377,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PDD by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,569 shares during the last quarter.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

