Pediapharm (CVE:PDP) Trading Up 1.7%

Pediapharm Inc. (CVE:PDP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. 26,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 100,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Pediapharm Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.
