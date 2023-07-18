PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.00.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.63 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

