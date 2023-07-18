Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEY. Raymond James cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.57.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE PEY opened at C$11.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.97. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$9.71 and a one year high of C$15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of C$278.33 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8557214 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total transaction of C$119,988.00. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.