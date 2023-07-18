Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,988,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,336,000 after buying an additional 1,674,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOC opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.09%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

